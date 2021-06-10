TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 210,545 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,545 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $36,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

