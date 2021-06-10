TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $53.83 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 845,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 11,319.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.