Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Dream Finders Homes comprises 0.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.36% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,609. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

