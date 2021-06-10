Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -192.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Tivity Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

