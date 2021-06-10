Tokenomy Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $1.72 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00863151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.46 or 0.08519162 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

