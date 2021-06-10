Topdanmark A/S’s (TPDKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPDKY. SEB Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Topdanmark A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.