Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

