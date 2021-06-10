Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

