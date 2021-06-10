Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,768,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 1,920,803 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,070,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

