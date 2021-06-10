Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 470.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 211,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 174,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

