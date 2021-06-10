Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,374 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 706,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $228.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

