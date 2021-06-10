Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

