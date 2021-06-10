Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,798. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,730. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 291,680 shares of company stock worth $1,151,115.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

