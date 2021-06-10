ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,474,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

