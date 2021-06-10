Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

