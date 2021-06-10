Traders Buy High Volume of Option Care Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,560% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

