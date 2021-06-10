Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,532 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,046% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

