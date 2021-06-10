Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,602,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of TT opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

