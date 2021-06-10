TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

TRSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

