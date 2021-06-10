Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

