Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

