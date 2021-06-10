Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,623,000 after acquiring an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

