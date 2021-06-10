Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.