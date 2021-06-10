Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

