Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $34.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $126.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

