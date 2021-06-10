Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $34.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $126.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.