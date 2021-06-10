Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.26.

TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

