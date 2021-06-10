Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

