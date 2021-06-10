Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.75

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 11199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
