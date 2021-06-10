Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

