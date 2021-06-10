TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,169,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

