Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 72,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,263.65% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.