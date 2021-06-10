TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,627. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,215 shares of company stock worth $533,184. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

