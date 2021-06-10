Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

