TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 31.3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $659,744.71 and $2,791.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00038275 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036134 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

