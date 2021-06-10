Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.83 ($0.79). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 11,017,284 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £856.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

