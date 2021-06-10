Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $70.01. 4,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,574,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110,475 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

