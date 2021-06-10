TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $285,238.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,296,164,832 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.