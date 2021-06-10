TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SMIF traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 97.20 ($1.27). 68,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,296. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.11.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
