Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Twitter has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,351. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

