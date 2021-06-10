Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.77 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.507-1.537 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.22.

TYL traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $419.00. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,019. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

