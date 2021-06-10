U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Buys £19,817 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04).

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.40. The company has a market capitalization of £119.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. U and I Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

