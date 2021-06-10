U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Buys £19,817 in Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04).
U and I Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.40. The company has a market capitalization of £119.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. U and I Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).
U and I Group Company Profile
