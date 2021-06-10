UBS Group AG Acquires 1,259,591 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.08% of US Foods worth $90,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

