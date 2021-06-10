UBS Group AG Buys 662,526 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $144,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,078,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.