UBS Group AG Has $84.55 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $84,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

