UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $131,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $253.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.