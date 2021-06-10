UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $119,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

