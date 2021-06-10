UBS Group AG Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $99,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.