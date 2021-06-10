UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,108. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
