UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,108. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

