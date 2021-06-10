UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $109,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

