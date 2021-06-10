UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Raised to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.89.

UiPath stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

