UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

UiPath stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

